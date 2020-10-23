Teaching gratitude to tots

Dear Annie: Many of the letters to you complain of ungrateful children and adults who don't send thank-you's, don't call, or who are otherwise ungrateful. Too often, children (aka future adults) are taught to be takers, not givers, so they don't build habits of giving, giving back, or sending replies. Let's change that. Starting early, let's teach children to feel joy as givers themselves. Teach youngsters to pack up a few of their too-small, but clean clothes, outgrown or neglected toys, already-completed puzzles, etc., and let them hand them go with you to drop them off at a local donation center or shelter in need. Designate a box for donations to always have somewhere in your house. When they receive a gift, help them write a thank you, help a tot to include inside a thank you a smiling face picture they have drawn.

With grown kids, children or grandchildren, especially if they never or seldom reply, or if they just have a surfeit of "things," tell them you have sent a check to a charity in their name. They may then think to do the same. Take this as a lifetime project, and don't limit your own giving to family, etc., but reach out to the world, after a flood or fire or refugee situation. Include something in your seasonal letter about your joy in giving to some worthwhile organization (but check with Charity Navigator for the reliability of the charity, especially with money gifts).