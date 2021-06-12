Teacher questions methods of substitute

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? -- After-School Instructor
DEAR AFTER-SCHOOL INSTRUCTOR: Trust your gut. Talk to your replacement first and let her know what methods you believe the students respond to best. Give examples of how you have noticed the children react when they are addressed in different ways. Point out that you think she might soften some of her ways of engaging them to ensure their positive attitude.
Next, go to the administrator of the after-school program or the school and directly outline your concerns. Describe what you have observed about this substitute teacher, the aggressive manner that you have seen and how you have witnessed the students react to this behavior. Point out that you do have to go on leave but are worried about your students' mental and emotional health. Ask leadership to observe this teacher and take proper action if needed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the reasons I fell in love with my girlfriend was her unwavering support for her friends and colleagues. She seemed to be everyone's biggest cheerleader no matter what, and I loved this about her. Now that we are officially together, I'm starting to feel a little different about that supportive quality. She shows the same type of love and supportiveness toward other men. I think that kind of thing is a little inappropriate. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- Too Supportive
DEAR TOO SUPPORTIVE: Define what you mean about "support" of these male friends. Has your girlfriend said or done anything that crosses the line of intimacy with these men? What exactly is upsetting you? What do you not like about these men?
Be as clear as possible in your evaluation. I say this because you seem to be holding a double standard for your girlfriend. If her manner is to be supportive to her friends and colleagues, that does not mean only to female friends. You need to dig deep to figure out what's bothering you.
If your jealousy is unfounded, you will need to stand down, which includes being supportive of her male friends.