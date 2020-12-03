TD CLUB: Pough gives SC State football update, Hamilton wins Tribble/Runager Unsung Hero Award

The 19th season of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club finished with Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting on FaceBook Live via The Times and Democrat Facebook page.
The focus was on the two main local football institutions for which the club was created - T&D Region high school players and the South Carolina State program.
SC State's Buddy Pough, who a day earlier saw his contract as Bulldogs head football coach extended through 2021, updated everyone on what a spring MEAC season is expected to look like. SC State players have completed their coursework for the fall semester and have returned home until the first of the year.
"Hopefully, when we get back in January, we can get our guys up and running and ready to play a game somewhere around the 20th of February," Pough said.
That's when SC State is expected to play host to North Carolina Central, then play at North Carolina A&T, then take two bye weeks, before playing at North Carolina Central one week, then hosting North Carolina A&T the next week. Yes, a home-and-home series, much like in basketball schedules.
"The whole deal is put together where there is some fluidity," Pough said. "It's kind of that time in our existence.
"We've got a couple teams here in the state, we've talked with Wofford and Charleston Southern, where we have options for games if some unknowns show themselves during the season. We are down to 6 football-playing schools in the MEAC, and that is the bare minimum that you've got to have to have an automatic berth into the championship (FCS) playoffs."
One well-known representative of SC State Athletics was the guest speaker for Thursday's meeting. Longtime Bulldogs sports information director Bill Hamilton talked of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference history in football and other sports.
Hamilton retired at SC State in 2003, after 40 years sharing Bulldog sports information with the world. He still helps out with various projects in the athletic department and for the past two football seasons has been the radio color commentator for Bulldogs football.
"The MEAC has selected an all-time team for every sport the conference has sponsored, with the 50th anniversary celebration this coming year," Hamilton said. "South Carolina State not only was a charter member of the MEAC, but arguably it has been the most dominant (football) program in the league.
"For a 10-year stretch in our conference history, South Carolina State won the all-sports trophy 9 of those 10 years. We won a national championship in women's basketball. We've won 26 championships in track & field. We've won in volleyball, men's basketball and we were the dominant team at one point in wrestling."
Hamilton also mentioned the MEAC's recent 50 Greatest Moments in MEAC History, of which 7 involved South Carolina State.
"Back in 1981, we (SC State football) beat the Big 3 in HBCUs, Grambling, Florida A&M and Tennessee State," Hamilton said. "The following year, in 1982, when Bill Davis was coaching and Buddy was on that staff, we beat Furman in the first round of (FCS) playoffs."
After he spoke, Hamilton was awarded the third-annual Orangeburg Touchdown Club Don Tribble/Geb Runager Unsung Hero Award.
"Both Don and Dr. Runager were tremendous parts of this touchdown club and of South Carolina State Athletics, in general," Pough said. "This particular award is fitting, because those guys weren't always out front in our organization, but they did so much work for what this club is about.
"So, I think it is very timely that I present this award to our guy here, Bill Hamilton, who is always involved and doing work for others."
Hamilton said he is honored to be recognized with an award named for two men who did so much for the Orangeburg community.
"This is quite a surprise and this is beautiful, I will cherish this," Hamilton said. "I love this community.
"When I retired back in 2003, all my family came back from Baltimore, certain they were going to lure me back up there. But, I told them Orangeburg is my home. I've been here 53 years. I love this place."
Also during Thursday's meeting, the first since the week before Thanksgiving, Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Frank Hyland and Holly Hill Academy's Marion Breland were recognized as ATI Physical Therapy Player of the Week honorees.
Hyland, a senior wide receiver/punt returner for the Red Raidrs, led B-E with 3 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with a 44-yard punt return for a touchdown, in the 18-15 Class A lower state semifinal win at home against Whale Branch on Friday, November 20.
Breland had 11 tackles and a 98-yard interception returned for a touchdown, along with 18 carries for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns, and was 4-for-4 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 56-14 SCISA 8-Man State Championship win against Richard Winn Academy at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington on Friday, November 20.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior wide receiver Nah'Shawn Hezekiah, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, was also recognized by the Orangeburg Touchdown Club as a standout player in 2020. Despite missing two games with an injury, Hezekiah helped lead the Bruins' offense in a 6-2 season. He is a verbal commit to Howard University's football program, but still has offers from SC State and Jackson State, among others.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!