TD CLUB: Clemson's Elliott reconnects with Pough, SC State and his coaching roots

Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club linked up Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott - the meeting's guest speaker - with the coach who gave him his start in coaching, South Carolina State's Oliver "Buddy" Pough.
Pough arranged for Elliott to speak, as the Tigers are on their bye week on the abbreviated 2020 football schedule.
With the SC State Bulldogs just getting their players back on campus in Orangeburg this past weekend, along with their fellow classmates, Pough said things have gone well with the transition back to campus life after a long offseason that saw the coronavirus pandemic keep coaches and players apart for months.
"Our team came in last Friday, we got about 80 guys there," Pough said. "We had all of our guys tested (for the virus and for antibodies), and that went pretty good.
"Most of our guys had been tested before they got here. All of them came up negative, so we lifted some yesterday, and this morning we had our first big run. You can tell some of the guys haven't run in a while. It's been since March that they last had someone watching them run. We are going to go about 3-and-a-half more weeks with that, and then we'll have about 15 practices between the 19th of October and the middle of November. Then we'll get ready to start our season."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2021 spring football season (replacing the 2020 fall season) on February 20 at home against Florida A&M.
Pough was glad to have his former Bulldogs assistant, Elliott, join the meeting.
"Tony Elliott was the 2017 Frank Broyles Award winner, as the top assistant coach in the country," Pough said. "We're really proud that his first coaching job was right here, with the Bulldogs.
"I had Tony and Billy Napier (former Clemson assistant, now head football coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns) on that staff. These guys have done a fantastic job of building up that program at Clemson."
Elliott said that this year, in particular, we are "forced to reflect and see where we came from and get a vision of where we are going."
"I'm reminded that, even though people say nice things about me and I'm very fortunate to be at Clemson, it wouldn't be possible without Coach Pough taking a chance on a football coach who was unproven," Elliott said. "I was an engineer with no experience (coaching).
"I guess Coach Pough has a great knack for identifying talent. He gave me the opportunity and I really appreciate that. Coach (Willie) Jeffries and Coach Pough set the example for me, with the perseverance and passion to help young people. It's always about the young men."
Elliott admitted coaching the season-opening game with Clemson at Wake Forest in front of just 50 fans (all parents of senior players) was a bit odd. But he said it has been a positive environment just to get the season going, even with last Saturday's home win against The Citadel in front of about 19,000 fans in the stands at Death Valley.
"It's been fun, and I'm really proud of this (offensive) unit," Elliott said. "The pandemic shutdown sent us into a space that none of us were familiar with.
"If you know anything about our program, you know that it is very, very structured. Coach (Dabo) Swinney is one of the most detailed individuals that I've every been around, with everything structured and everything mapped out. Then you go into this cyberspace, where the young men are home and you're limited from an NCAA contact standpoint. But, our guys did a very good job and our strength staff sent out workouts for them to stay in shape. Now, we get tested (for the virus) three times a week, twice in house, and again on Friday, when the ACC sends out a mobile unit to test everyone."
Elliott said the Tigers will continue all safety precautions to ensure No. 1 Clemson can play host to Virginia in a rematch of last season's ACC Championship game on October 3 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.
For 2020, the Orangeburg Touchdown Club joined with the Regional Medical Center Foundation to present a second Brent Lukens Memorial Scholarship to local graduating high school seniors this past school year.
At Thursday's meeting, RMC Foundation Executive Director Margaret Frierson announced that Ashanti Elliott from Lake Marion High School (now a freshman at Clemson) and Bates Felder Jr. from Calhoun Academy (now a freshman at South Carolina) are the 2020 winners of the annual scholarship for qualified applicants across Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
Also during Thursday's OTC meeting, ATI Physical Therapy Offensive Player of the Week Zach Pelloni, a senior running back at Holly Hill Academy, and ATI Physical Therapy Defensive Player of the Week Noah Byron, a senior linebacker at Dorchester Academy, were recognized.
Next Thursday's Orangeburg Touchdown Club guest speaker will be South Carolina State graduate Ted Crews, vice president of communications for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
