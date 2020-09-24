TD CLUB: Clemson's Elliott reconnects with Pough, SC State and his coaching roots

Thursday's virtual Zoom meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club linked up Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott - the meeting's guest speaker - with the coach who gave him his start in coaching, South Carolina State's Oliver "Buddy" Pough.

Pough arranged for Elliott to speak, as the Tigers are on their bye week on the abbreviated 2020 football schedule.

With the SC State Bulldogs just getting their players back on campus in Orangeburg this past weekend, along with their fellow classmates, Pough said things have gone well with the transition back to campus life after a long offseason that saw the coronavirus pandemic keep coaches and players apart for months.

"Our team came in last Friday, we got about 80 guys there," Pough said. "We had all of our guys tested (for the virus and for antibodies), and that went pretty good.

"Most of our guys had been tested before they got here. All of them came up negative, so we lifted some yesterday, and this morning we had our first big run. You can tell some of the guys haven't run in a while. It's been since March that they last had someone watching them run. We are going to go about 3-and-a-half more weeks with that, and then we'll have about 15 practices between the 19th of October and the middle of November. Then we'll get ready to start our season."