NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights."
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman was yanked from her car at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, located at 2795 North Road in Orangeburg, according…
A Bojangles and Starbucks are planning to open on North Road in Orangeburg.
A Calhoun County jury took less than two hours on Wednesday to convict Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of murder and possession of a weapon during …
Orangeburg County
A person was shot in Eutawville on Friday afternoon, according to Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins.
A 56-year-old Orangeburg man is serving a 10-year prison term for shooting his wife in the neck and her sister in the hand.
A 33-year-old man has been identified as the person found slain a vehicle near Orangeburg’s spray park.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A national pet supply retailer is opening a store on North Road and making its first entry into The T&D Region market.
Denmark-Olar 54, Williston-Elko 21