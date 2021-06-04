Taylor clears bases in 8-run fifth, Dodgers beat Braves 9-5

Freddie Freeman homered for the 13th time to make it 1-0 in the first.

Urías (8-2) was facing the Braves for the first time since closing them out with three perfect innings in Game 7 of the NLCS. He allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Los Angeles, which had four hits and walked eight times, added a run in the ninth. The Dodgers have won three of four and 16 of 22 to improve to 34-23. The Braves, who got a two-run double from Ozzie Albies and another two runs on an error by shortstop Lux in the eighth, have lost five of seven to drop to 26-29.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched a shaky ninth in a non-save situation, walking the first two batters he faced, but Ronald Acuña Jr. popped out, Freeman struck out and Albies flied out to end it.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Max Muncy left the game with right ankle pain after trying to beat out a double play in the fourth. Matt Beaty took his spot and then was replaced by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols in the fifth. ... RHP Jimmy Nelson faced the minimum in the sixth after returning from the injured list Thursday with forearm inflammation.