South Carolina’s annual, 72-hour tax-free Weekend is scheduled for this weekend, Aug. 4-6.
Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during tax-free weekend, often called the sales tax holiday.
“With the increased cost of inflation, this year's sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during tax-free weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the tax-free weekend.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes and certain bed and bath items.
These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.
Items that are not exempt from sales tax during tax-free weekend include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.
For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.