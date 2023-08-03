South Carolina’s annual, 72-hour tax-free Weekend is scheduled for this weekend, Aug. 4-6.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during tax-free weekend, often called the sales tax holiday.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year's sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during tax-free weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the tax-free weekend.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes and certain bed and bath items.

These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not exempt from sales tax during tax-free weekend include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.