Talking critical race theory

"This orthodoxy requires us to identify ourselves and each other based on immutable characteristics like skin color, gender and sexual orientation," the group says. "It pits us against one another, and diminishes what it means to be human."

At Manhattan's prestigious Dalton School, the headmaster resigned at the end of the year after a group of parents wrote an anonymous open letter to the school describing its "obsessive focus on race and identity," including "'racist cop' reenactments in science, 'decentering whiteness' in art class, learning about white supremacy and sexuality in health class."

Another group gathers on an anonymous watchdog Instagram account, @nycprivateschoolwatch, to share worst-case examples of CRT run amok in class. Obviously, parental concerns aren't limited to CRT. Some of the objections just come down to being fed up with wokeness. One story concerned a first-grade sex educator who resigned when parents objected to her showing the 6-year-olds an animated video about touching themselves in private. Sheesh.

But as FAIR points out, race, gender and sexual orientation are all part of the same package, theoretically aimed at teaching children about equality and tolerance. This isn't to say that young people shouldn't be taught such things, but perhaps in a graduation-required ethics course at an appropriate age.