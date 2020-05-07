Taking time to grieve

Dear Annie: I have been good friends with Wanda for over 20 years. Though our friendship has lasted a long time, it's not been without its trials. This is mostly because Wanda has a tendency to make everything about her.

Recently, my beloved mother passed away after a long illness. When that happened, Wanda called me -- to tell me that it reminded her of her own mother's passing several years ago. She said this was very difficult for her, and she asked if I would be there for her during this time. She has not asked about me or my mother even once.

I am not unsympathetic to Wanda's feelings. I know she misses her own mom very much. Despite that, I feel like it's incredibly selfish of her to make my mom's passing about her grief. It was my mom who just died, not hers! Am I being unreasonable here? I know there is no timeline for grief, so I'm not expecting Wanda to be "over it." I just might like a little acknowledgment of my own loss. Should I say anything to her? -- My Mom's Death Is Causing My Friend Grief

Dear MMDICMFG: Where to begin. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. And I'm sorry that you have to deal with your friend's behavior on top of that.