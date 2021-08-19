Taking COVID-19’s side

DeSantis has taken the position that pandemic public health measures are an intolerable assault on personal freedom -- a message many rank-and-file Republicans apparently welcome. Florida is now seeing as many as 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, more than any other state in the nation. Hospitals in cities such as Jacksonville are overwhelmed with more covid patients than they treated in the darkest days of January.

DeSantis at least recommends that Floridians get vaccinated. But his attacks on public health officials and his emphasis on the idea that vaccination is a personal choice rather than a community responsibility undercut that message. Now, he is trying to claim that President Joe Biden's border policies, not Floridians' choices and DeSantis' policies, are somehow to blame for new cases.

"Why don't you do your job?" DeSantis said, addressing Biden -- and trying desperately to change the subject. "Why don't you get this border secure, and until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

Maybe DeSantis is feeling defensive. Biden told Republican governors that if they won't help bring the pandemic to an end, then they should "at least get out of the way."