Takeaways from win over Auburn

The Gamecocks had the ball with an eight-point lead and 6:36 to play. Nine snaps, all but one a run, led to a punt. Auburn got the ball with 2:15 to go.

This ranged from snapping the ball with 21 ticks on the play clock to three snaps with three or less seconds on the play clock.

It worked out.

With a few extra chances given.

The Cobra: Kai Kroeger averaged 48.4 yards on five punts. He’s quietly but tremendously improved from his first two games. Kudos to his coverage team as well for stopping those rolling rugby punts inside the 10.

Wide-screen: The first five games of this season looked to be 2-3 at best, most likely 1-4. The Gamecocks could be counted on to beat Vanderbilt but would be underdogs in the rest.

They’re 2-2 with a game next week where they’ll probably be an underdog, but the opponent doesn’t strike fear. LSU is not a good team, although it will have the most intimidating atmosphere in football (night game at Tiger Stadium) at its disposal.