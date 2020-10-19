Takeaways from win over Auburn

COLUMBIA — In a season where unusual is ordinary, why couldn’t South Carolina take the momentum from Saturday’s 30-22 win over No. 15 Auburn and finish much higher than the 2-8 most put as a ceiling?
Of course getting a win against a program you haven't beaten in nearly 88 years can only be seen as a positive development.
Takeaways from the historic win:
Bo pix: The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year didn’t play USC last year, so he didn’t know. The numbers backed him up: 26 career games for junior cornerback Jaycee Horn before Saturday, zero interceptions.
But Bo Nix, like many others, only focused on that instead of the real numbers. The ones from Pro Football Focus that said of 1,426 career snaps, a mere 100 were targeted toward Horn.
Covering the majestic Seth Williams, Horn recorded his first two career interceptions. He tipped Nix’s third pick to Jaylin Dickerson.
Not sure if Horn is a Jay-Z fan, but the lyric, “Allow me to re-introduce myself” fits.
Andy Reid on Line 1: Everything turned out fine. USC held on fourth down when Auburn had a shot to tie the game.
Just … these fourth quarters are maddening. Will Muschamp’s clock management has been to burn clock when he needs to hurry and hurry when he needs to burn clock.
The Gamecocks had the ball with an eight-point lead and 6:36 to play. Nine snaps, all but one a run, led to a punt. Auburn got the ball with 2:15 to go.
This ranged from snapping the ball with 21 ticks on the play clock to three snaps with three or less seconds on the play clock.
It worked out.
With a few extra chances given.
The Cobra: Kai Kroeger averaged 48.4 yards on five punts. He’s quietly but tremendously improved from his first two games. Kudos to his coverage team as well for stopping those rolling rugby punts inside the 10.
Wide-screen: The first five games of this season looked to be 2-3 at best, most likely 1-4. The Gamecocks could be counted on to beat Vanderbilt but would be underdogs in the rest.
They’re 2-2 with a game next week where they’ll probably be an underdog, but the opponent doesn’t strike fear. LSU is not a good team, although it will have the most intimidating atmosphere in football (night game at Tiger Stadium) at its disposal.
There are thoughts that USC could be 4-0 right now or at least 3-1 (beating Florida still would have taken a miracle even if USC had moved quicker on that final drive). But 2-2 at this point with a win over a team the Gamecocks never beat?
Acceptable.
