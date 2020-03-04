Take your time at the first trick

Being a founding father of the Ailurophile Society, the cliche I dislike the most is, "There's more than one way to skin a cat." But the concept may be applied to many bridge deals.

Take today's, for example. How should South have planned the play in three no-trump after West led the heart seven, and East put in the 10?

South's opening bid of two no-trump showed a good 20 to a poor 22 points. (I am not fond of the modern 20-21. That means you either force to game with a balanced 24 points or have two clubs - two diamonds - two no-trump show 22-24 points, which is an uncomfortably wide range.)

Three declarers played the contract. The first won trick one with the heart king and immediately finessed the club queen. However, East won with the king and returned his last heart: down two.

The second declarer saw that he did not need the club finesse. After winning the first trick, he led the club queen (to tempt a cover) but put up dummy's ace when West played low. The king didn't drop, so he led a second club. Nonetheless, the result was the same: down two.