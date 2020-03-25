Take your brain where it is needed

Robert McNamara, a former Secretary of Defense, said, "Brains are like hearts -- they go where they are appreciated."

Think about today's deal. West led the club jack against South's contract of six spades. What should declarer have done? As a side issue, what was West's more-effective lead?

After South opened with a strong, artificial and forcing two clubs, North responded two no-trump, describing a balanced hand with at least 8 high-card points. Normally, North would have shown his five-card suit, especially a major, but he did not like its weakness. After spades were agreed, there were two control-bids and a jump to slam.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

South had 11 top tricks: six spades, one heart, one diamond and three clubs. He put his brain to work on the heart suit. Should he take the heart finesse or play to establish a long heart?

The finesse was a 50% shot. Playing to establish a long heart winner required a 3-3 or 4-2 split, a probability of 84%. The brain knew what to do.