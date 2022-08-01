Take a look into a crystal ball

Laurence J. Peter, who was a Canadian "hierarchiologist," said, "An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today."

At the bridge table, though, an expert usually can anticipate what will happen tomorrow (the next few tricks). Take this deal as an example. How should South plan the play in five diamonds after West leads the spade king?

North's bid of three spades was minor-suit Stayman. However, usually it guarantees enough at least to be thinking about a slam, not just 4 high-card points. So, South showed amazing restraint in passing over five diamonds. However, note that here three no-trump would have been hopeless after the spade-king lead.

Taking the trump suit in isolation, it is normal to lead low toward the queen on the first round. Here, though, that line of play contains a hidden risk. If East can win the trick with the diamond ace and shift to a heart, declarer will go down whenever the heart finesse fails and he loses another trump trick.

Instead, there is an almost-guaranteed line of play. After winning with the spade ace, South ruffs a spade on the board. Then he makes the strange-looking play of a diamond to his 10. West is welcome to win with the jack because he cannot attack hearts. After driving out the trump ace, declarer can discard his heart losers on dummy's club suit. With the given layout, South collects an overtrick.

Always treat each suit within the context of the deal as a whole.