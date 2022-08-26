Tags
A person died after a pickup truck ran off the road and struck trees in Orangeburg County on Sunday morning, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tid…
A 36-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother.
Orangeburg County Council unanimously voted to deny a residential property developer's plans to build additional single-family homes in an Ora…
A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed and three other people were injured late Sunday night outside of an Orangeburg home.
A Reevesville resident has been identified as the person who died in Sunday’s crash on S.C. Highway 45 near the town of Eutawville.
Family-owned and operated Mays Driving School LLC is celebrating its 50th year anniversary of providing driver training in The T&D Region.
Two teens helped their 3-year-old brother escape an apartment fire on Tuesday morning, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety …
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A concerned citizen’s call resulted in the arrest of three individuals on allegations they conspired to steal catalytic converters, according …
