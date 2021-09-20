T&D REGION SPORTS

Jourdain places first at CC event
Calhoun Academy sophomore Gabby Jourdain finished first at the Swampcat Invitational cross country meet hosted by Laurence Manning.
The Lady Cavaliers finished fourth in the six-team event. Orangeburg Prep's Ashby Garrick finished 17th overall in the event.
On the boys side, Calhoun Academy finished fifth in the five-team event and was led by George Nickel who finished 36th overall.
Orangeburg Prep's Jacob Smith finished fifth overall in the boys race.
Claflin runners compete at Winthrop
The Claflin men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Winthrop/ADIDAS Cross Country Invitational in Rock Hill.
The Panthers finished 12th in the 16-team event and were led by Caleb Patterson (soph.) who finished 56th overall.
The Lady Panthers finished 10th in the 12-team event and were led by Esther Chukwunwike (sr.)
Both teams will be back in action Oct. 2 at Columbia College.
OPS Middle School gets win
Orangeburg Prep's middle school football team improved to 2-0 with an 8-6 win over Hilton Head Christian.
Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, T Riley raced 50 yards for an Indian touchdown. He added the two-point conversion to give OPS the victory.
Jackson Strickland had an interception while Chris Glover, Jonathan Marcellano, Council Burroughs, Cholly Williams, Blake Inabinet, Kyran Glover, and Dakota Boan led the defensive charge.
OPS Middle School will travel to face Florence Christian Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep JV wins, varsity falls vs. Palmetto Christian
The Orangeburg Prep JV girls earned a region win at home today defeating Palmetto Christian Academy 2-0. The set scores were 25-14 and 25-18. Prestan Schurlknight led the Indians with 10 points, 1 ace, and 12 digs. Averi Evans had recorded 8 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, and 1 dig. Lauren Ballew hammered away for 6 kills. Izzy Exum added 3 kills.
In the Varsity game, Orangeburg Prep fell to Palmetto Christian in 4 sets 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, and 6-25. Leading Orangeburg Prep offensively was Isabelle Wassell with 10 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, and 21 assists, Lydia Riley with 7 points, 1 ace, and 5 kills, and Kelcey Lake and Ryn Grubbs both with 7 points and 5 kills. Anna Katherine Evatt added a team high 9 kills. Defensively, the Lady Indians were led by Katherine Lambrecht and Grubbs with 19 digs each, followed by Wassell with 16 digs, Presley Collins with 11 digs, and Anna Beth Lambrecht with 9 digs. Riley recorded 3 blocks and Evatt had 2.
Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Thursday beginning with the JV game at 4 p.m.
Lady Panthers take three-set win
The Claflin Lady Panthers (2-3) put on their best offensive showing of the early season when the team took a dominating three-set win over the Allen Yellowjackets, Monday evening. Combined with the team’s always impressive defense, the Lady Panthers rolled to the 25-15, 25-16, and 25-12 victory.
The Lady Panthers clicked on all cylinders to claim the win. The team combined a dominating offensive effort with a stifling defense to claim the win. Offensively, it was sophomore outside hitter Danielle Branch who led the way for the Lady Panthers with a season-high 10 kills in the match with four service aces. Junior outside hitter Simone Newell added nine kills as well. It was the setter duo of junior Erin Preston and senior Monae Rowser who coordinated the effort with 25 combined assists. Preston recorded 14 assists while Rowser added 11 assists.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Panthers to take control of the match with an impressive opening set. The team took control midway through the set with a 14-5 lead. The run included three service aces. From there, the Lady Panthers pulled away with the 25-15 win that was capped by a service ace from junior Sadaiya Edouard. The second set saw another great effort by the Lady Panthers. After allowing the Yellowjackets to take a 7-5 lead, the Lady Panthers went on an 8-1 run that included three kills from Branch. The effort left the Lady Panthers with a 13-8 lead. From there, the Lady Panthers never looked back when the team rolled to the 25-16 win. The final set saw another dominating performance by the Lady Panthers. This time, the Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead with a 6-3 run to start the set. The team further pushed ahead when a kill from freshman Kailyn Glover gave the Lady Panthers an 11-4 lead in the set. After a key Yellowjacket injury, the Lady Panthers went on to take a 24-9 lead over the Yellowjackets. After allowing three points to the Yellowjackets, the Lady Panthers were able to claim the win after an Allen service error.
The team will return to action, Thursday when the team begins Central intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play when the team hosts the Livingstone College Blue Bears in a 6 p.m. match.
Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Tourney Sept. 27
The 2021 Bishop Jonathan Holston South Carolina-Africa University golf tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW. Registration for the event, in its third consecutive year in Orangeburg, begins at 9 p.m. The first tee time for the four-man captain’s choice tournament is set for 10 a.m.
The players’ pool for all of the participating teams is filled, however, there are still opportunities for sponsorships, ranging from Friends of the Bishop ($600) to Awards Luncheon Sponsor ($500) to Hole Sponsor ($125).
The tournament, which is in its eighth year, raises funds to support scholarships and other needs at United Methodist-related Africa University in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, according to a spokesman.