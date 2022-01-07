T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Woodland (G) 44, Lake Marion 32

Quanaisha Myers had 17 points and two assists to lead Lake Marion, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Gators fell to Woodland 44-32 Friday.

Lake Marion (1-4, 0-1) will be at home Monday, Jan. 10 against Phillip Simmons.

Orangeburg Prep 73, Charleston Collegiate 43

Christian Rutland scored 16 points and added seven rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 73-43 victory over Charleston Collegiate Friday.

Mikey Templeton recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and added two blocks. Austin Hall had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals; McCullough Mims had nine points, nine assists and six rebounds while Jay Plummer added nine points, Prusher Bair had six points and David Whisenhunt had five points.

Orangeburg Prep plays host to Calhoun Academy Tuesday.

Calhoun Academy (G) 53, Lee Academy 45

Sarah Grace Kizer scored a career-high 27 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 53-45 victory over Lee Academy Friday.

Reagan Kizer had 18 points while Ava Cuttino and Margaret Lambert each had four points.

Wagener-Salley (G) 50, North 18

North dropped to 3-2 on the season after a 50-18 loss to Wagener-Salley Friday night. The Lady Eagles are 2-2 in Region III-A.

North will be at home Tuesday against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 52, Royal Live Oaks 10

Neysa Patrick scored 19 points to lead Bethune-Bowman to a 52-10 victory over Royal Live Oaks Friday.

Cha'Myri Bonaparte added 10 points for the Lady Mohawks.

Bethune-Bowman improves to 3-7 on the year and 2-1 in region play and will face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Tuesday.

Calhoun Academy 83, Lee Academy 30

Calhoun Academy remains unbeaten after an 83-30 win over Lee Academy Friday.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 19 points while Will Andrews added 18 points. Connor Hayes had 14 points.

Calhoun Academy (12-0, 2-0) will face Laurens Academy Saturday at the SCISA Challenge in Newberry.

Branchville (G) 51, Bridges Prep 22

Brianna Wiles scored 14 points to lead Branchville to a 51-22 victory over Bridges Prep Thursday.

Kira Infinger had 10 points, Margo Riser had nine points, Mary Grace Valentine had eight points, Riley Shuler had six points and Keelie Summers and Grier Harris each had two points.

Holly Hill Academy 61, Jefferson Davis Academy 19

Holly Hill Academy improved to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play with a 61-19 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Friday.

Jabari Sumpter led the Raiders with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jordan Stokes had 10 points, Tyler Wright had nine points, Perrin Breland and Marion Breland each had eight points and Jacob Rogers had six points.

Holly Hill Academy travels to face Clarendon Hall Tuesday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Keenan 49

Jordan Simpson scored 19 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 55-49 victory over Keenan Friday.

Brykel Washington had 11 points and Jeremiah Jacques added 10 points for the Bruins.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improves to 14-2 on the season and will open region play Tuesday on the road at Gilbert.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy (G) 27, Lee Academy 26

The Calhoun Academy junior varsity girls defeated Lee Academy 27-26 Friday.

Weathers Smith had nine points while Layla Walker and Claire Rickenbaker each added six points. Chapel Hollingsworth had five points and Ella Jane Stickles had one point.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Keenan 35

DeAndre Simmons had 17 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV to a 42-35 win over Keenan Thursday.

LaDontis Franklin had nine points while Kizer Glover added eight points in the victory.

Holly Hill Academy 42, Jefferson Davis Academy 37

Ashton Soles scored 20 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 42-37 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Friday.

Mason Rudd had 11 points, Charlie Perkins had seven points and Ethan Siau had four points in the victory.

Holly Hill Academy (1-1) will face Clarendon Hall Tuesday.

North Little League Holding Registration

North Little League Baseball will be holding registration for kids ages 6-13 Saturday, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29.

Registration will be at the North Park Basketball Courts on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are welcome.

For more information contact Willie Livingston at 803-378-0999.

