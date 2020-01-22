VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
AC Flora 55
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42
AC Flora took a 55-42 road win in Region 4-4A play on Tuesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
The Bruins were outscored 19-7 in fourth quarter, after entering the final frame trailing just 36-35.
O-W was led by sophomore guard Jordan Simpson with 15 points, junior John White with 10 points, and junior Jahmonie Jones-Parker with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Bruins (12-7 overall, 1-2 in region play) will host Crestwood on Friday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 81
Cathedral Academy 70
CHARLESTON -- Andrew Jackson Academy picked up an 81-70 non-region win at Cathedral Academy on Tuesday, led by 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists from James Mingo.
Jonathan Schaffer added a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Chandler Hayden added 17 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, Mikey Templeton added 7 points and 7 rebounds, and both Colyn Peek and Jeb Fickling added 8 points.
In Saturday's showcase game loss to Anderson Christian, Schaffer became the first player in AJA history to score 1,000 points for his varsity career before the end of his sophomore season.
The Confederates (18-4 overall, 4-1 in region play) are at Clarendon Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a Region 2-A contest.
Northside Christian 59
Calhoun Academy 54
LEXINGTON -- Northside Christian Academy got a game-high 20 points from Thomas Kodman and 17 points from Jeb Reiser to take a 59-54 SCISA Region 2-2A home win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
For CA, Wells Fleming had 16 points and Bates Felder added 13 points.
The Cavaliers (10-6 overall, 2-2 in region play) will play host to Palmetto Christian Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47
AC Flora 44
D'Mya Tucker had a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday as Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 47-44 Region 4-4A home win against AC Flora.
Shar'dasia Zeigler added 11 points and 5 steals for the Bruinettes.
O-W (16-1 overall, 3-0 in region play) will play host to Crestwood on Friday in another region contest.
Denmark-Olar 55
North 37
NORTH -- Denmark-Olar took a 55-27 Region 3-A road win against the Lady Eagles of North Middle High on Tuesday.
North (1-12 overall, 1-6 in region play) was led by Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 5 steals. The Lady Eagles also had Azaria Horton with 9 points, 2 rebounds, Keosha Hammonds with 4 points, Daja Summers with 4 points and Nyriel Charley with 3 points, 2 rebounds and a steal.
North plays host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Denmark-Olar (10-4 overall, 6-1 in region play) will host Wagener-Salley on Friday in a 6 p.m. region game. It will be the last home game for the Lady Vikings before starting a series of five straight road games in region play.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 37
Northside Christian 29
LEXINGTON -- Calhoun Academy took a 37-29 SCISA Region 2-2A win at Northside Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The JV Cavaliers were led by Jude Walker and Kade Strickland with 9 points apiece, while Turner Fleming added 8 points.
NCA was led by Drew Kodman with 8 points and David Lee Clamp with 7 points.
CA is now 12-2 overall and 3-1 in region play. The JV Cavs will play host to Palmetto Christian Academy on Friday at 5 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 49
Holly Hill Academy 10
Holly Hill Academy lost 49-10 to Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
HHA was paced by Taylor Weathers with 6 points and Ragan Steele with 2 points.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 57
Thomas Sumter 3
DALZELL -- Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-4 on the season with a 57-3 road victory over Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.
The Indians were led in scoring by Austin Hall with 14 points. Jody Gillam added 9 points, Avery Ravenell added 7 points, Kush Patel added 6 points, and Walt Mims and Jackson Strickland each had 4 points.
The Indians will host Wilson Hall on Monday with a 6 p.m. start to the game.
Calhoun Academy 38
Dorchester Academy 22
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy won 38-22 at home against Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.
The B-Team Cavaliers were led by Hunter Thornburg with 7 points and both Thomas Roland and Hamp Thornton with 6 points apiece.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 35
Thomas Sumter 3
DALZELL -- Orangeburg Prep took a 35-3 road win at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.
Leading scorers for the Lady Indians were Izzy Exum with 8 points, Kate Holstein, Lauren Ballew, and Annabelle Hunter each with 6 points, and Hannah Lambrecht with 5 points.
Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Monday at 5 p.m.
Holly Hill-Roberts 34
Howard Middle 20
Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School picked up a 34-20 road win at Howard on Wednesday.
Leading scorers for H-HRMS were Zymere Weldon with 10 points, Teonna Allen with 8 points, Reylin Robinson with 6 points, Adrienne Daily with 4 points, Ciara Smith with 4 points, and Nyasia Capers with 2 points.
Holly Hill-Roberts plays next at Clark Middle School in Orangeburg on Wednesday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m.
