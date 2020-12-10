T&D REGION SPORTS

Andrew Jackson Academy 62

EHRHARDT — Jabari Sumpter had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 steals to lead Holly Hill Academy in a 71-62 win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday night.

Marion Breland added 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, while Ethan Stokes added 8 points and 3 steals, Perrin Breland added 8 points, 4 steals, and Tyler Wright added 6 points and 5 rebounds.

HHA will play host to St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 68

Williston-Elko 47

WILLISTON — Bamberg-Ehrhardt picked up a 68-47 win at Williston-Elko on Friday night.

Justin Baxter led the Red Raiders with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with 3 steals, 2 blocks and an assist.

Jacoby Crosby added 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist. Deuce Capers added 15 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a block. Brenden Williams contributed 12 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.