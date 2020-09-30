T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville wins tri-match

BAMBERG - Branchville won a tri-match in Bamberg on Thursday, topping Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2-1 and Estill 2-0 in region play.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (11-3-2 overall, 8-0 in Region 6-A) were led by Haley Hess with 14 aces, 3 kills, 15 digs, Carley Kinard with 11 kills, 3 blocks, and Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 4 aces.

Branchville plays host to May River on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in a non-region match.

Branchville 3

Bethune-Bowman 0

ROWESVILLE - Branchville took a 3-0 road win in Region 6-A play on Wednesday night at Bethune-Bowman, with game scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 9-3-2 overall, 6-0 in region, as they were led by Carley Kinard with 9 kills, 6 digs, Brianna Wiles with 7 kills, 10 digs, 9 receptions, 3 aces, Riley Shuler with 24 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, and Haley Hess with 3 aces, 10 digs, 16 receptions.

Branchville was set to play a tri-match with Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Estill in Bamberg on Thursday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3