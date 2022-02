VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 12, Thomas Heyward 11

Matt Layton scored on a squeeze bunt from Mac Felder as the Cavaliers walked off Thomas Heyward Academy 12-11 Friday.

Andrew Tucker, Adam Lower and Layton each had two hits to lead the Cavaliers. Layton finished with three RBIs while Lowder and Connor Hayes each added two RBIs.

Tucker started the game, throwing three innings and striking out four batters. Thomas Roland earned the win, throwing 3.2 innings and striking out three.

