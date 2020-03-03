T&D REGION SPORTS: CA softball wins Lady Jacket event
T&D REGION SPORTS: CA softball wins Lady Jacket event

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Lady Cavaliers take tournament title

BRANCHVILLE  – Calhoun Academy defeated Branchville 4-3 to win the 3rd Annual Lady Jacket Softball Tournament this past weekend.

The Lady Cavaliers went 3-1 in the event.

The all-tournament team consisted of the following:  Laken Barnes - CA, Rebekah Haigler - CA, Belle Polin - CA, Blakey Kingsmore - CA, Amanda Weathersbee - Branchville, Anslee McAlhany - Branchville, Jenna Ott - Branchville, Kylie Starns - Branchville, Haley Mott - Holly Hill Academy, Brooke Fennesey - Holly Hill Academy, Lainey Hopkins - Holly Hill Academy, Zailey Edwards- Calhoun County, Ansley Aaron- Calhoun County, Cara Coker - Calhoun County.

