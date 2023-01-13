T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 53, Orangeburg Prep (G) 32

Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall 53-32 Friday night in Orangeburg.

Joni Holstad led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Campbell Delaney had eight points and 10 rebounds; Katherine Lambrecht had five points and six rebounds; Ashby Garrick had four points; Izzy Exum had three points and five rebounds; Jane Walker Yonce had six rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Wednesday against Laurence Manning.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 79, Swansea 11

Horaces Jacques had 17 points, six rebounds and six steals to help Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeat Swansea 79-11 Friday.

Brykel Washington had 11 points and Maurion Gordon added 10 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 39, Swansea 20

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improved to 2-0 in region play with a 39-20 win over Swansea Friday night.

The Bruinettes will face Bluffton at the MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman Saturday.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 44, Royal Live Oaks 5

Bethune-Bowman improved to 3-1 in region play Friday after a 44-5 victory over Royal Live Oaks.

Cha'Myri Boneparte led the Lady Mohawks with 10 points. Bethune-Bowman will play host to Columbia Saturday at the MLK Showcase.

Denmark-Olar (G) 69, Wagener-Salley 18

Denmark-Olar earned its 26th consecutive region win Friday as the Lady Vikings defeated Wagener-Salley 69-18.

Denmark-Olar improves to 13-2 overall and 6-0 in region play. They will play host to Calhoun County Tuesday.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 53, Williston-Elko 23

Tilayiza Youmans had 42 points, five rebounds and three steals to help lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 53-23 win over Williston-Elko Friday.

Phelissia Yon had four points, five rebounds and three steals for the Lady Trojans.

H-K-T will face Branchville in the MLK Showcase Saturday at Lake Marion High School.

Heathwood Hall 55, Orangeburg Prep (B) 37

Tilden Riley recorded a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds but Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall 55-37 Friday.

Austin Hall had 10 points and seven rebounds for OPS. Xavier Ravenell had seven points and four rebounds; Jay Plummer had three points and Jody Gillam had three points.

Jon David Gardener had 35 points to lead Heathwood Hall.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Holly Hill Academy 66, Colleton Prep 57

Holly Hill Academy defeated Colleton Prep 66-57 earlier this week.

Davin Walling led the Raiders with 22 points. Tyler Wright had 18 points and Ashton Soles had 12 points.

Holly Hill Academy 50, Clarendon Hall 39

Davin Walling scored 20 points to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 50-39 win over Clarendon Hall Thursday.

Ashton Doles added 17 points for the Raiders.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 49, Orangeburg Prep (B) 39

Orangeburg Prep fell to 7-2 on the season after a 49-39 loss to Heathwood Hall Friday night.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 18 points. Eli Panteleon had nine points and four rebounds; Walt Mims had six points, five rebounds and four steals; Hart Wiles had two points and seven rebounds; Charlie McCutcheon had two points and five rebounds and Jackson Strickland had two points and four rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 42, Heathwood Hall 18

Mary Legare Delaney had 16 points to help Orangeburg Prep defeated Heathwood Hall 42-18 Friday in Orangeburg.

Jayme Culler had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Indians. Kate Holstein had five points and Prestan Schurlknight had six rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Laurence Manning Wednesday.