T&D REGION SPORTS: OP teams take wins

COLLEGE

Claflin 77, Mt. Olive 69

USC Aiken (W) 76, Claflin 63

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 55, Colleton Prep 34

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys basketball(1-0) defeated Colleton Prep(0-3) in Walterboro Monday evening 55-34.

Austin Hall had 10 points with 7 rebounds, Jay Plummer had 10 points, Tilden Riley had 9 points and 16 rebounds, Latron Moorer had 9 points with 4 steals, Jody Gillam had 6 points, Johmari Locke had 4 points, Harris Holstein had 3 points, and Luis Fernandez and Xavier Ravenell had 2 points each.

The Indians host Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 68, Colleton Prep 9

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls defeated Colleton Prep 68-9.

Campbell Delaney led all scorers with 14 points, 5 assists, and 6 steals. Jane Walker Yonce had 11 points and 8 rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points and 5 steals. Annabelle Hunter chipped in 9 points. Joni Holstad and Ashby Garrick added 8 points each. Garrick also grabbed 8 rebounds and 8 steals.

Orangeburg Prep will host Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 50, Colleton Prep 8

Orangeburg Prep JV Boys (1-0) opened the season with a road win in Walterboro over Colleton Prep (0-3) Monday afternoon 50-8.

The JV Indians were led by Walt Mims with 11 points and 6 steals with 6 assists. Charlie McCutcheon had 11 points and 6 steals. Morrison Burroughs had 8 points and 3 rebounds. Hart Wiles had 7 points and 8 rebounds. Avery Ravenell had 7 points with 8 steals. Jackson Strickland had 4 points with 3 rebounds. Ger’Maury Robinson had 2 points and four rebounds, and Eli Panteleon had 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

The Indians return to action Wednesday at home hosting Dorchester Academy.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 49, Colleton Prep 5

The Orangeburg Prep JV girls opened their season with a win at Colleton Prep defeating the Warhawks 49-5.

Prestan Schurlknight led all scorers with 13 points. She also grabbed 6 steals. Kate Holstein and Mary Legare Delaney had 8 points each. Delaney also added 7 steals. Hannah Lambrecht had 6 points and 6 steals.

Orangeburg Prep will host Dorchester Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.