T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 41, Calhoun Academy 7

The Orangeburg Prep JV girls defeated Calhoun Academy 41-7 in the first round of the JV region tournament Tuesday in Orangeburg.

Annabelle Hunter led the Lady Indians with eight points, seven rebounds and six steals. Payton Schurlknight had seven points, Izzy Exum and Graysen Garrick each scored five points and each grabbed five rebounds. Garrick added five steals.

Orangeburg Prep advances to the championship game against Palmetto Christian at 5 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 60, Northside Christian 35

Jody Gillam scored 21 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 60-35 win over Northside Christian Tuesday in the first round of the JV Region Tournament in Orangeburg.

Kush Patel had 11 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals; T Riley had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals; Avery Ravenell had seven points, four steals and three assists; Walt Mims had six points, nine assists, five steals and four rebounds; Bradyn Gramling had six points and three rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will face Palmetto Christian in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. in Orangeburg.

VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 58, Thomas Sumter Academy 57

Mikey Templeton scored the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds remaining to push Orangeburg Prep past Thomas Sumter Academy 58-57 Monday.

Templeton finished the game with 23 points and 14 rebounds while Christian Rutland scored 21 points and added four steals and four assists. Austin Hall had five points and block; Prusher Bair had four points and three assists; Cade Wiles had six rebounds, two steals and two points; McCullough Mims had three points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Orangeburg Prep (10-12, 5-5) will play in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs Friday.

