T&D REGION SPORTS

Mackenzie Morgan had 31 digs, eight assists and four aces to lead O-W. Ki'ra Wright added 21 digs, five kills and five assists while Darian Dawson had 15 digs. Laila Ham had 13 digs, seven kills and three block kills, Kaitlin Ham had five kills, three aces and three block kills, Siri Davis had 29 assists, six kills and three aces, Alyx Foster had 15 digs, Trinity Winningham had 10 digs, six kills and two block kills and Stephany Brailey had five kills and a block kill.