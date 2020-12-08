T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 51

Thomas Sumter Academy 41

Holly Hill Academy moved to 3-0 this season with Tuesday's 51-41 win against Thomas Sumter Academy.

The Raiders were led by Ethan Stokes with 24 points, Marion Breland with 12 points and 7 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Jabari Sumpter with 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Both junior varsity teams and both varsity teams from HHA will play in Ehrhardt against Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 67

Thomas Heyward Academy 53

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 67-53 home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday.

The Warriors were led by Chase Carson with 20 points, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Colson Loadholt with 11 points.

AJA (2-0) was to play at John Paul II in Ridgeland on Tuesday night, before playing host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 58