T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

  Updated
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 51

Thomas Sumter Academy 41

Holly Hill Academy moved to 3-0 this season with Tuesday's 51-41 win against Thomas Sumter Academy.

The Raiders were led by Ethan Stokes with 24 points, Marion Breland with 12 points and 7 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Jabari Sumpter with 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Both junior varsity teams and both varsity teams from HHA will play in Ehrhardt against Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 67

Thomas Heyward Academy 53

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 67-53 home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday.

The Warriors were led by Chase Carson with 20 points, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Colson Loadholt with 11 points.

AJA (2-0) was to play at John Paul II in Ridgeland on Tuesday night, before playing host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 58

Thomas Heyward Academy 38

EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy picked up a 20-point home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday night.

Mackenzie Beard led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds, while Rileigh Barnes added 14 points.

AJA will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a tournament on Sunday, December 13 at Hillcrest Golf Club, beginning with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Each 2-man team will be playing a 9-hole captain's choice format and a 9-hole best ball format, all based on handicap ratings.

Please sign up by Saturday by calling Hillcrest at 803-533-6030 or stopping by the course pro shop.

