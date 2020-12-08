T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 51
Thomas Sumter Academy 41
Holly Hill Academy moved to 3-0 this season with Tuesday's 51-41 win against Thomas Sumter Academy.
The Raiders were led by Ethan Stokes with 24 points, Marion Breland with 12 points and 7 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Jabari Sumpter with 6 points and 7 rebounds.
Both junior varsity teams and both varsity teams from HHA will play in Ehrhardt against Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 67
Thomas Heyward Academy 53
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 67-53 home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday.
The Warriors were led by Chase Carson with 20 points, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Colson Loadholt with 11 points.
AJA (2-0) was to play at John Paul II in Ridgeland on Tuesday night, before playing host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 58
Thomas Heyward Academy 38
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy picked up a 20-point home win against Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday night.
Mackenzie Beard led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds, while Rileigh Barnes added 14 points.
AJA will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a tournament on Sunday, December 13 at Hillcrest Golf Club, beginning with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Each 2-man team will be playing a 9-hole captain's choice format and a 9-hole best ball format, all based on handicap ratings.
Please sign up by Saturday by calling Hillcrest at 803-533-6030 or stopping by the course pro shop.
