T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 48

Trinity-Byrnes 38

Orangeburg Prep took a 48-38 home win in SCISA Region 3-3A play against Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday in the last game of the regular season.

Campbell Delaney led all scorers with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.

OP finished 3rd in the region and will play Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center in postseason action.

Denmark-Olar 41

North 26

DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar took a 41-26 home win in Region 3-A play against North on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings (16-6 overall, 12-2 in region) were led by Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds and 3 steals, Aveion Walker with 7 points, 3 assists and 7 steals, and Mikiya Stukes with 8 points.

Under first-year head coach Jacob Moorer, the North Eagles are 2-18 overall, 2-12 in region play.