VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 62
Williamsburg Academy 24
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy got 14 points apiece from Bates Felder and Wells Fleming on Friday night in taking a 62-24 home win in the region-opener against Williamsburg Academy.
Also for the Cavaliers, John Michael Flintom added 10 points, Josh Black added 8 points and Jack Wood added 7 points.
For Williamsburg, Charlie Easter and Tyler Tanner each had 6 points.
CA (9-3 overall, 1-0 in region play) will play host to Carolina Academy on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Wardlaw Academy 90 OT
Andrew Jackson Academy 89
JOHNSTON -- Wardlaw Academy got 38 points from Avery Spurlock to take a 90-89 overtime non-region win at home on Friday against Andrew Jackson Academy.
Caleb Martin had a double-double of 28 points and 20 rebounds for the winners.
Wardlaw is 10-4 overall, while AJA dropped to 14-2 overall.
AJA will play host to Patrick Henry Academy on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Calhoun County 71
Eau Claire 30
COLUMBIA -- Calhoun County took a 71-30 Region 3-2A win at Eau Claire on Friday.
Jabari Perry led the Saints with 19 points, while Russell Brunson Jr. added 18 points, and Jaheim Middleton added 14 points.
Calhoun County will play host to Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at 8 p.m.
North 52
Ridge Spring-Monetta 32
NORTH -- The North Eagles picked up their first Region 3-A win of the season on Friday, with a 52-32 home victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The Eagles (3-5 overall, 1-3 in region play) were led by double-double performances from Literyian Tyler (14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals) and Jurvod Wise (11 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals). North also got 15 points, an assist, and 4 steals from Marlik Miller.
North plays at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday.
Orangeburg Prep 60
Wilson Hall 51
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep used a 21-point fourth quarter to take a 60-51 win at Wilson Hall on Friday.
Benjamin Davis scored scored 7 points during the late run to help propel the Indians to the victory.
A.J. Tolbert led the way for OP with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Will Shaw added 9 points and 9 rebounds, and Tim Junious added 14 points (including 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute of play).
The Indians (9-4 overall) will host Pinewood Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Denmar-Olar 61
Estill 49
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar won 61-49 at home against Estill on Friday in Region 3-A play.
Malik Palmer led the Vikings with 17 points, 5 assists and 4 blocks, while Keithan Washington added 11 points, Davrouetae Walker added 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Zachary Davis added 9 rebounds and 8 assists.
D-O (6-10 overall, 3-1 in region) plays on Tuesday at home against Williston-Elko at 7:30 p.m.
Edisto 56
Allendale-Fairfax 37
ALLENDALE -- The Edisto Cougars took a 56-37 non-region win at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday.
Edisto was led by Franklin Winds with 18 points and 3 assists, Dawn Muller with 13 points, and Chris Grant with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Edisto (11-4) will open Region 5-3A play at Strom Thurmond on Tuesday.
Holly Hill Academy 50
Dorchester Academy 41
ST. GEORGE -- Holly Hill Academy took a 50-41 win at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while
Marion Breland added 12 points and 7 rebounds.
DA was led by Rhett Mizzell with a game-high 22 points, while Wyatt Judy added 7 points.
DA is now 1-1 in region play and will play at Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
HHA will play at Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
May River 66
Lake Marion 52
Lake Marion lost 66-52 to May River in Region 8-3A play on Friday night.
The Gators (1-9 record) were led by Detrick Jenkins with 16 points, Gerlante Robinson with 11 points and Maliek Fuller with 10 points
Lake Marion plays at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Saturday at 8 p.m. in non-region game.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 48
Williamsburg Academy 24
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy opened region play with a 48-24 doubling up of Williamsburg Academy at home on Friday.
CA was led by Rebekah Haigler with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals, while Laken Barnes added 10 points, and Kaylee Kizer added 7 points.
CA (7-5 overall, 1-0 in region) will play host to Carolina Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 51
Holly Hill Academy 30
ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy won 51-30 at home on Friday against Holly Hill Academy.
Lydia Hofstetter led the way with 21 points, while Maura Weathers added 11 points.
HHA was led by Halle Mott with 8 points and 8 rebounds, while Leigh Anna Johnson added 7 points.
DA is 5-2 overall, 2-0 in region now, and will play host to Pinewood Prep on Monday at 7 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64
Woodland 23
BYRD -- The Bruinettes of Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 64-23 non-region road win at Woodland on Friday night.
O-W was led by D'Mya Tucker with 21 points and 7 rebounds, Aaniya Davis with 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Shar'dasia Zeigler with 12 points and 6 assists.
O-W (11-1) plays host to Lake Marion on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Wilson Hall 46
Orangeburg Prep 31
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep lost 46-31 at Wilson Hall on Friday.
Leading scorers for OP were Campbell Delaney with 10 points, Lindsay Salley with 7 points, and Cate Fogle with 5 points.
The Lady Indians return to action on Tuesday at home against Pinewood Prep at 5:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray 36
Bethune-Bowman 35
ROWESVILLE -- C.E. Murray picked up a Region 5-A win by a single point, 36-35, at Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
Bethune-Bowman was led by Shatwanna Lee with 13 points, and Alexis Johnson with 12 points.
The Lady Mohawks (5-13 overall, 0-2 in region) will play at Calhoun County on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 31
Eau Claire 28
COLUMBIA -- The Lady Saints of Calhoun County took a 31-28 road win at Eau Claire on Friday in Region 3-2A play.
Nataliah Williams led CC with 10 points, while Mar'Nekia Wilson and Shyan Cokley each added 6 points.
Three Lady Shamrocks scored 6 points apiece.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 34
North 16
NORTH -- The Lady Eagles of North lost 34-16 at home in Region 3-A play on Friday to Ridge Spring-Monetta.
North (1-9 overall, 1-3 in region play) were paced by Daja Summers with 9 points, 3 rebounds, Zoe Hawkins with 5 points, 6 rebounds and a block, Azaria Horton with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Serenity Sims with 3 rebounds and Jakira Scott with 2 rebounds.
North will play at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Estill 56
Denmark-Olar 33
DENMARK -- Estill won a Region 3-A game at Denmark-Olar on Friday by a 56-33 score.
D-O was led by Aijalon Wroten with 7 points, Dreek with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Lakiyah Coleman with 5 points.
The Lady Vikings are now 8-5 overall, 3-1 in region play.
D-O will play host to Williston-Elko on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 27
Holly Hill Academy 3
ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy took a 27-3 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Friday, led by Ebby Sosebee with 9 points, and Lauren Creel with 6 points.
Holly Hill Academy was led by Taylor Weathers with 2 points.
DA is now 5-2 overall, 2-0 in region play and will play host to Pinewood Prep on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 44
Wilson Hall 13
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep won 44-13 on Friday at Wilson Hall.
Leading scorers for OP were Ashby Garrick with 10 points, Anna Beth Lambrecht with 9 points, and Anna Brake Plummer with 8 points.
The JV Lady Indians play host to Pinewood Prep on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 8
Williamsburg Academy 1
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy won in its first region game, taking an 8-1 win against Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
Bailey Millender scored all 8 points for the JV Lady Cavs (9-1 overall, 1-0 in region play).
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto's 50-game winning
streak ended by Tigers
ALLENDALE -- Allendale-Fairfax took a 28-26 home non-region win against Edisto on Friday, ending the JV Cougars' 50-game winning streak.
Edisto (now 7-1) had not lost a game since 2017.
The Cougars play host to Strom Thurmond on Monday.
Orangeburg Prep 30
Wilson Hall 26
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep improved to 8-2 this season with Friday's 30-26 road win at Wilson Hall.
Prusher Bair led the Indians with 9 points, and Forrest Sutcliffe added 6 points.
OP will play host to Pinewood Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 39
Holly Hill Academy 7
ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy took a 39-7 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
DA was led by Caleb Byron with 11 points and Drake Hutto with 7 points.
DA is 5-2 overall, 2-0 in region play, and will play at Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday.
Williamsburg Academy 31
Calhoun Academy 28
ST. MATTHEWS -- Williamsburg Academy took a 31-28 win at Calhoun Academy on Friday.
For CA, Turner Fleming had 9 points and Kade Strickland had 8 points.
Williamsburg was led by Conrad Butler with 12 points and Bradley Muldrow added 7 points.
CA (8-2 overall, 0-1 in region) plays host to Carolina Academy on Tuesday.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 42
Wilson Hall 37
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep's Avery Ravenell hit 2 late free throws to help the Indians take the lead, and Austin Hall added 2 more from the charity stripe to seal a 42-37 road win at Wilson Hall on Friday.
The Indians (2-3) were led by 11 points from Hall and 7 points apiece from both Ravenell and Harris Holstein. Jody Gillam and Walt Mims each added 6 points.
OP will play host to Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 28
Wilson Hall 13
SUMTER -- Orangeburg Prep won 28-13 at Wilson Hall on Friday, led by Lauren Ballew and Graysen Garrick with 9 points apiece.
Annabelle Hunter added 6 points for the Lady Indians.
OP will host Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.
