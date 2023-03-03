VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 14, Colleton Prep 3

Calhoun Academy (1-2) had 11 hits and 13 walks in a 14-3 win over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with two hits, three RBIs and scored four runs. Connor Hayes and Davis Holeman each had two hits and two RBIs; Landon Barnes had two hits and Chase Strickland had a hit and two RBIs.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 16, Colleton Prep 1

Colt Layton had three hits and three RBIs to help lead Calhoun Academy (1-1) to a 16-1 win over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Turner Houck had a hit and three RBIs for the Cavaliers. Crews Felder had three hits while Will Strock and Avery Fralick each had two hits and two RBIs.