T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Cathedral 50, Holly Hill Academy 48

Jabari Sumpter posted a double-double scored 19 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, but Holly Hill Academy fell to Cathedral 50-48 Monday.

Jordan Stokes had 12 points while Marion Breland had seven points and five assists in the loss.

Holly Hill will travel to face Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40

Neysa Patrick scored 17 points to lead Bethune-Bowman to a 41-40 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt Monday.

Chauntavia Haynes scored 14 points for the Lady Mohawks.

Bethune-Bowman improves to 7-8 overall and 5-2 in region play.​ The Lady Mohawks will be at home Wednesday against Estill.

Calhoun Academy 71, Jefferson Davis 24

William Felder and Turner Fleming each had 15 points as Calhoun Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy Monday.

Connor Hayes added 11 points in the win.

Calhoun Academy (16-3, 4-2) will travel to face Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 46, Cathedral 32

Ashton Soles scored 19 to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 46-32 victory over Cathedral Monday.

Brayden Mizell added 11 points while Charlie Perkins scored seven points and Ethan Siau scored five points.

The JV Raiders will travel to face Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Calhoun Academy 41, Jefferson Davis 25

Hunter Thornburg led Calhoun Academy with 16 points as the JV Cavaliers defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 41-25 Monday.

Chase Strickland had eight points while Colt Layton and Turner Houck each had seven points in the win.

Calhoun Academy (10-3, 2-2) will be at Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

