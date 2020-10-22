T&D REGION SPORTS

JV FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 50

Thomas Sumter 28

Calhoun Academy beat Thomas Sumter 50-28 on Thursday to finish the season with a 6-1 record.

The Cavaliers were led with a dominating performance by their offensive line, including Maverick Smith, C-Rob Thornton, Turner Houck, Moose Summers, Stuart Miller, and Ryan Lowder, as Calhoun rushed for 506 yards on the night.

Hunter Thornburg scored on runs of 47, 65, and 14 yards. Colt Layton scored on runs of 34 and 30 yards. Chase Strickland scored on a 28-yard run and Cael Parler scored on a 5-yard run.

Strickland ran in two 2-point conversions and connected with Layton on another. Crews Felder also added a 2-point conversion.

The CA defense was led by Jackson Bronson with 11 tackles. Turner Houck had 7 tackles and Chase Strickland had 6 tackles. Thornburg recovered a fumble.

Offensively, Strickland had 5 carries for 100 yards, Layton had 4 carries for 144 yards and Thornburg had 5 carries for 183 yards.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 32