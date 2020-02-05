B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 39

Jefferson Davis Academy 23

ST. MATTHEWS – Hunter Thornburg scored 12 points to lead Calhoun Academy in a 39-23 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Wednesday.

Other leading scorers for CA included Carter Johnson and Hamp Thornton with 6 points apiece, and Lowndes Weeks, Turner Houck and John Goodwin Felder with 2 points apiece.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf

Association event

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament at Hillcrest Golf Club on Sunday at 10 a.m.

It will be a shotgun start and the format is 2-man Best Ball with adjusted handicaps.

Please sign up at the Hillcrest Golf Club pro shop by Saturday at noon.

For more information, call HGC at 533-6030 or Randy Shuler at 516-1735.

