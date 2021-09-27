T&D REGION SPORTS

SCSU remains ranked in Coaches Poll
South Carolina State is ranked 9th in the latest BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Poll after having a bye last week. The Bulldogs (0-3) dropped on spot after being ranked eighth last week.
In the BOXTOROW HBCU Media Poll, the Bulldogs dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time this season. SCSU is the first team in receiving votes.
SCSU runners break school records
South Carolina State cross country runners Jada Banks (soph.) and Trey Felton (soph.) each set new school records Saturday at the Queen City Cross Country Invitational hosted by UNC-Charlotte.
Banks completed the 5K in 18:07 nearly 24 minutes faster than Marketa Marcanikova's previous mark of 18:31.5 set in 2016. Banks finished 14th overall out of 260 runners
Felton completed the 8K in 25:58 to best Tyler Duncan's 26:34 mark set in 2019. Felton finished 64th overall out of 313 runners
SCSU's women finished 21st overall at the event and the men finished 29th. Both teams will be back in action Oct. 1 at the Chanticleer Classic in Conway.
MEAC recognizes SCSU volleyball player
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference released its weekly volleyball awards Monday and SCSU's Maria Julia Vedovatto Lourerio was honored for her performance against Coppin State (10 kills) and Morgan State (9 kills)
Edisto blanks Lake Marion
Edisto Lady Cougars varsity defeated Lake Marion Monday night, 25-19, 25-11 and 25-16. Leading the Lady Cougars were Ashley Shafer with 25 service point, 11 aces and 4 kills. Janae Darby with 12 service points, 5 aces and 7 Asst. Callie Hewitt with 8 service points, 3 aces. Skylar Davis with 8 service points, 3 aces and 7 kills. ZyAsia Stewart with 7 kills and 3 blocks. Edistowill host Wade Hampton Tuesday night.
Edisto JV defeats Lake Mation 2-0
Edisto Lady Cougars junior varsity defeated Lake Marion JV 25-18 and 25- 22. Leading for Edisto were Amber Williams with 14 service points, Sarah Davis with 12 service points and Brianna Quinones with 11.