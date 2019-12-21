VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun County 61
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58
ST. MATTHEWS - Russell Brunson Jr. scored 22 points to lead Calhoun County to Saturday's 61-58 home win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the title game of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament.
Jabari Perry added 13 points for the Saints (7-4 record), while Christopher Mickell added 10 points.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (5-4 record) was paced by Jordan Simpson with 18 points, and both Juan Strong and Jahnarious Snell with 9 points apiece.
Calhoun County plays Hanahan on Thursday, Dec. 26 at Lake Marion at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson plays host to Bishop England on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
Manning 60
Stratford 39
ST. MATTHEWS - Xavier Hicks scored 17 points to lead Manning to a 60-39 win in the third-place game of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament at Calhoun County on Saturday.
Mid-Carolina 59
Orangeburg Prep 41
PELION - Orangeburg Prep fell to 7-3 Saturday afternoon losing to Mid-Carolina 59-41.
Tim Junious led the Indians in scoring with 13 points. Stokes Kirby had 6 points. Brison Ardis, Benjamin Davis, Will Shaw, and Hunter McClain each had 4 points.
The Indians return to action Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Pelion. They will play the loser of the Pelion/Augusta Christian game.
Andrew Jackson Academy 85
Curtis Baptist 40
WALTERBORO - Andrew Jackson took an 85-40 win over Curtis Baptist on Friday in the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.
AJA was led by Mikey Templeton with 17 points and 7 rebounds, D.L. Johnson with 15 points, James Mingo with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Jonathan Schaffer with 11 points, Chandler Hayden with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Jeb Fickling with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.
The win advanced the Confederates to the tournament title game on Saturday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 70
Thomas Heyward Academy 33
WALTERBORO - Andrew Jackson Academy got 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals from tournament MVP James Mingo on Saturday to take a 70-33 win over Thomas Heyward Academy in the championship game of the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.
Mikey Templeton added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Confederates, while Jonathan Schaffer had 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. Templeton and Schaffer both made the all-tournament team.
Calhoun Academy 76
Colleton Prep 42
WALTERBORO - Wells Fleming had 25 points to lead Calhoun Academy in Saturday's 76-42 win against the host team in the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.
Josh Black added 15 points for the Cavaliers, while John Michael Flintom added 12 points.
CPA was led by Will Dandrige with 10 points and John Tomedolskey with 9 points.
CA (8-2) will play January 6 at Cathedral Academy.
Lake Marion 81
Bethune-Bowman 54
SANTEE - Lake Marion picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, with an 81-54 victory over Bethune-Bowman.
The Gators (1-5) were led by Detrick Jenkins with 26 points, Gerlante Robinson with 20 points, Tyvone Davis with 12 points, and Dontrell Thompson with 12 points.
Lake Marion will play host to Kingstree on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Orangeburg County Sweet Sixteen Tournament.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Marion 69
Bethune-Bowman 22
SANTEE - Lake Marion Lady Gators (1-4) defeated the Bethune-Bowman Lady Mohawks 69-22 on Saturday.
The Lady Gators were led in scoring by Quanaisha Myers with 23 points. Antwanique Walley and JaIana Turnage finished with 16 points each. Defensively Myers and Walley had 5 steals each.
Lake Marion will play in the North High School Invitational on Friday, Dec. 27.
