T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep 67

Gray Collegiate 33

Orangeburg Prep defeated Gray Collegiate 67-33 in the Low Country Invitational on Saturday to open the season with a win.

Leading the Lady indians was Ryn Grubbs with 15 points and 5 steals, Campbell Delaney with 10 points and 9 rebounds, Joanna Hinds with 10 points, Cate Fogle with 9 points, and Sidney Adicks with 8 points.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

North 71

Airport 65

COLUMBIA - North opened the season by taking a 71-65 win against Airport on Monday in the first day of play in the Capital City Tip Off being played at Columbia High School.

It was the first win with the Eagles for Kurtis Yarbrough as head coach, having spent 6 years as head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys junior varsity.

North outscored Airport 25-20 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles were led by sophomore Jalen Jefferson with 33 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block. Senior Literyian Tyler added 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Freshman Tayshaurn Jackson added 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

