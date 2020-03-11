T&D REGION SPORTS
VARSITY BASEBALL

Andrew Jackson 14 

Jefferson Davis 0

Andrew Jackson Academy took a 14-0 shutout win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

Jonathan Schaffer went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead the Confederates on offense, while Bryce Hughes went 1-for-1 with 3 walks, an RBI and 2 runs scored, Chandler Hayden went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored, and Ryan Brown went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Bug Brunson got the win, pitching 3 innings, allowing a hit, 2 walks and striking out 4.

Pinewood Prep 10

Dorchester Academy 2

ST. GEORGE - Pinewood Prep took a 10-2 win at Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.

Pinewood outhit the Raiders 11 hits to 7 hits.

B-TEAM BASEBALL

Laurence Manning 13

Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep lost 13-0 on Wednesday at Laurence Manning.

Chris Glover led the Indians on offense, going 1-for-1 at the plate.

The B-Team Indians will host North District Middle School of Hampton on Thursday at 5 p.m.

