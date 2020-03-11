T&D REGION SPORTS

Jonathan Schaffer went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead the Confederates on offense, while Bryce Hughes went 1-for-1 with 3 walks, an RBI and 2 runs scored, Chandler Hayden went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored, and Ryan Brown went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.