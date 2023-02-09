Orangeburg Prep (B) 45, Thomas Sumter 29

Avery Ravenell had 22 points, four steals and four assists to help lead Orangeburg Prep to 45-29 win over Thomas Sumter Thursday.

Walt Mims had 12 points, four steals, three blocks and three assists for the Indians. Charlie McCutchen had four points, three assists and two blocks; Jackson Strickland had three points, Eli Panteleon had two point, six steals and four rebounds; Ger'Maury Robinson had six rebounds.