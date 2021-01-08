 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

BASKETBALL

Varsity boys

Palmetto Christian 62

Orangeburg Prep 46

OPS Indians dropped their match up with Palmetto Christian 62-46. AJ Tolbert led all scorers with 23 points and also had 11 rebounds . The Indian are now 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in region play. PCA is 5-1 and 1-0 in region 1 AA.

B-E 74

Wagener-Salley 67

WAGENER -- Bamberg-Eharhardt (10-1) defeated Wagener-Salley (2-8) 74-67 Friday.

For B-E, J.Baxter had 14 points and 23 rebounds, J.Parker had 10 points,J. Crosby had 15 points, B.Williams had 18 points.

JV boys

Palmetto Christian 62

Orangeburg Prep 46

OPS Jv boys lost their region opener to Palmetto Christian 63-56 in overtime.

Xavier Ravenell led the Indians with 12 points . Harris Holstein added 11 while Jay Plummer and Brayden Gramling each chipped in 10.

Jim Jenkins scored a game high 32 to pace PCA.

The Indians are 1-4 and 0-1 on the season and will play Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.

Varsity girls

Palmetto Christian 74

Orangeburg Prep 34

The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians lost a home region match to Palmetto Christian 74-34. Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Laine Grubbs with 10 points and 6 rebounds, Campbell Delaney with 8 points and 8 steals, and Anna Beth Lambrecht with 7 points. Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, January 12, hosting Calhoun Academy starting at 4:00.

