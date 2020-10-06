T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3

Fox Creek 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-1 home region win against Fox Creek on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-22, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-15.

The Bruinettes were led by Jada Berry with 33 Assists, 11 service points, 4 service aces, 15 digs; Stephany Brailey with 9 kills, 3 block kills; Setene Green with 5 kills, 14 service points, 5 service ace; Trinity with 12 kills, 5 service points, 7 digs; Ki'ra Wright with 13 service points, 16 digs, 1 kill; Kahji Calas with 12 digs; Siri Davis with 15 service points, 4 service ace, 9 digs; Ayanna Daniels 6 service points, 12 digs; and Mackenzie Morgan with 27 digs.

O-W (11-1 overall, 6-1 in Region 5-3A) will play at Brookland-Cayce on Thursday.

Northside Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep dropped a home region match to Northside Christian 3-0 on Tuesday, falling in games 25-11, 25-23, and 25-20.