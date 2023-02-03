VARSITY BASKETBALL

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 37, Calhoun County 31

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defeated Calhoun County 37-31 handing the Lady Saints its second loss in region play this season.

Tilayiza Youmans had 22 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and three steals to lead the Lady Trojans. Jai'Daizua Hammonds had seven points and seven rebounds.

Jessica Palmer led Calhoun County with 19 points.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 34, Northside Christian 20

Campbell Delaney scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 34-20 victory over Northside Christian Friday.

Katherine Lambrecht had eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five rebounds for the Lady Indians. Ashby Garrick had six points, eight rebounds and eight steals; Joni Holstad had four point and five rebounds and Jane Walker Yonce had six steals and seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.

Northside Christian 77, Orangeburg Prep 67

Orangeburg Prep dropped its first region game of the season 77-67 Friday against Northside Christian Academy.

Austin Hall led the Indians with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tilden Riley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks; Xavier Ravenell had 13 points and four rebounds; Jody Gillam had five points; Jay Plummer had five points and Daytron Moorer had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 64, Colleton Prep 52

Austin Hall scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added six steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 64-52 win over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Jody Gillam had 21 points, six assists, five rebounds for the Indians. Harris Holstein had six points and five rebounds; Jay Plummer had five points and nine rebounds; Xavier Ravenell had five points and four rebounds; T Riley had two points and two blocks.

The Indians improve to 9-11 on the season.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 45, Northside Christian 37

Orangeburg Prep improved to 12-4 on the season and 3-0 in region play after a 45-37 win over Northside Christian Friday.

Walt Mims scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and had five steals to lead the Indians. Avery Ravenell had 16 points, six steals and four assists; Eli Panteleon had six points and five rebounds Ger'Maury Robinson had four points and three rebounds and Hart Wiles had three points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 31, Northside Christian 10

Orangeburg Prep defeated Northside Christian Academy 31-10 Friday night.

Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points, five rebounds and six steals to lead the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals Kate Holstein had eight points and Calee Hartzog had five steals.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.