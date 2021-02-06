 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS
0 comments

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Estill 65, Bethune-Bowman 40

 

Sha'Twanna Lee had 23 points.

Bethuen-Bowman's record is 6-2(6-1).

Bethune Bowman will host Allendale-Fairfax Monday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BF being bullied by partner's family

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up in a house full of boys. I have four brothers who were rowdy and loud. Plus, my dad had a huge presence in the house…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News