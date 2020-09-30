T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3

Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep won a home region match against Calhoun Academy on Wednesday by a 3-0 score, with game scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-20.

The Lady Indians were led by Kelcey Lake with 11 points, 4 aces, a kill, 5 digs, Charlotte Laird with 11 points, 7 aces, 4 kills, a dig, 3 blocks, Isabelle Wassell with 9 points, an ace, 3 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs, Lydia Riley with 6 kills, and Ashlyn Smith with 7 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host Northside Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 3

Laurence Manning 2

Orangeburg Prep took a 3-2 tiebreaker win at home against Laurence Manning Academy on Monday, with game scores of 19-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-15, and 15-7.