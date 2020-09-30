 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

  Updated
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3

Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep won a home region match against Calhoun Academy on Wednesday by a 3-0 score, with game scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-20.

The Lady Indians were led by Kelcey Lake with 11 points, 4 aces, a kill, 5 digs, Charlotte Laird with 11 points, 7 aces, 4 kills, a dig, 3 blocks, Isabelle Wassell with 9 points, an ace, 3 kills, 8 assists, 10 digs, Lydia Riley with 6 kills, and Ashlyn Smith with 7 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host Northside Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 3

Laurence Manning 2

Orangeburg Prep took a 3-2 tiebreaker win at home against Laurence Manning Academy on Monday, with game scores of 19-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-15, and 15-7.

Leading the way for the Lady Indians was Isabelle Wassell with 28 points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, Lydia Riley with 10 points, 2 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, Ava Cuttino with 9 points,4 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, Charlotte Laird with 8 kills, 4 blocks, Presley Collins with 11 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 8 digs, Kelcey Lake with 6 digs, 2 kills, and Anna Beth Lambrecht with 5 points, an ace, 4 digs.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Calhoun Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep won a home region match against Calhoun Academy on Wednesday by a 2-0 score, with game scores of 25-9 and 27-25.

OP was led by Katherine Lambrecht with 10 points, an ace, a kill, Payton Schurlknight with 4 points, an ace, a kill, 3 assists, Anna Katherine Evatt with 5 kills, Joni Holstad with 3 kills, and Averi Evans with 3 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will host Northside Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Laurence Manning 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning Academy 2-0 at home on Monday, with game scores of 25-22 and 25-3.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Averi Evans with 12 points, 6 aces, an assist, Lauren Ballew with 8 points, 2 kills, Payton Schurlknight with 5 points, an ace, an assist, Izzy Exum with 4 kills, an assist, 3 digs, and Rebecca Ann Fairey with 4 kills, an assist, 4 digs.

