VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Laurence Manning 0

The Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-19) Tuesday.

Lauren Ballew led the Lady Indians with 12 points, one ace, six kills and four digs. Jane Walker Yonce had 10 points, six aces, one assist, seven kills and five digs; Izzy Exum had six points, two aces, one assist, nine kills and 15 digs; Annabelle Hunter had 20 assists; Katherine Lambrecht had 11 digs and Kate Holstein had two blocks.

Orangeburg Christian Academy 3, Legacy Academy 0

Orangeburg Christian Academy varsity volleyball defeated Legacy Academy 3-0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-20) Tuesday.

Leading the way for OCA were Savannah Johnston with 22 points, Avari Yongue with nine aces and Paige Keeney with five digs.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Laurence Manning 0

Orangeburg Prep’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Laurence Manning 2-0 (25-17, 25-23) Tuesday.

Mary Legare Delaney led the JV Indians with eight points, five aces, five kills and two digs. Calee Hartzog had eight points, seven aces and six assists; Morgan Gue had seven points, three aces and one dig; Emma Grace Burleson had three points, two aces, one assist and one kill; Paige Bonnette had a kill and Zoe Hutto had a kill.

Orangeburg Christian Academy 2, Legacy Academy 0

Orangeburg Christian Academy junior varsity volleyball defeated Legacy Academy 2-1 (20-25, 25-13, 28-26) Tuesday.