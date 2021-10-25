T&D REGION SPORTS

Lady Red Raiders advance to third round

The Lady Red Raiders were led by Elaney Sanders nine kills and nine assists. She also had three aces and a block kill. Reagan Johnson had nine kills and five block kills along with an ace. Riley Johnson had four kills, Mikayla Hallman had three kills and three digs, Jade Freeman had four aces, Gracen Zeigler had 16 assists and three digs and Amanda Ahlin added three kills and two digs.