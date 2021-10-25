 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS
0 comments

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0

Lady Red Raiders advance to third round

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's volleyball team defeated Carver's Bay 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-10) in the second round of the Class A state tournament.

The Lady Red Raiders were led by Elaney Sanders nine kills and nine assists. She also had three aces and a block kill. Reagan Johnson had nine kills and five block kills along with an ace. Riley Johnson had four kills, Mikayla Hallman had three kills and three digs, Jade Freeman had four aces, Gracen Zeigler had 16 assists and three digs and Amanda Ahlin added three kills and two digs.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt advances to face Lake View in the third round Wednesday.

Branchville moves on to third round

Branchville defeats East Clarendon 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17) to advance to the third round of the Class A volleyball tournament.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to face Palmetto Scholar Academy Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News