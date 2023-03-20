VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 10, Calhoun Academy 0 (five innings)

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game giving up one hit and striking out 10 batters to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 10-0 win over Calhoun Academy Monday.

Prestan Schurlknight had three hits including two doubles and scored three runs to lead the Lady Indians. Jane Walker Yonce had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; Hannah Lambrecht had two hits, two RBIs and two runs; Layla Garrick had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run; JuliAnn Griffith had a hit; Katherine Lambrecht had a hit, RBI and scored a run and Calee Hartzog scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Wilson Hall Wednesday.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 15-15, Estill 0-0

Branchville improves to 4-0 in region play with a two-game sweep of Estill Monday. The Yellow Jackets defeated Estill 15-0 and 15-0.

In the first game, Mason Connor threw two innings without allowing a hit and struck out five batters to earn the win. Seth Shaw led Branchville with two hits including a double and an RBI. Harrison Wimberly had a double and two RBIs; Mason McCormack had a double and an RBI and Chayse Lytle had a double and an RBI.

In the second game, Harrison Wimberly threw two innings without allowing a hit and striking out five batters. He also added two hits and three RBIs.

Aaron Dulaney had two hits including a triple and three RBIs. Shaw had a hit and an RBI while Mason Cooper and Chandler Looper each had a hit and an RBI.

Branchville (8-1) will play host to Wade Hampton Thursday.