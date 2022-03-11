 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0

VARSITY SOCCER

Denmark-Olar 6, Keenan 1

Christopher Sanders recorded a hat-trick to help lead Denmark-Olar to a 6-1 in over Keenan Friday.

Brandon Johnson and Brandon Prophet each added a goal for the Vikings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News