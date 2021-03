VARSITY SOCCER

Edisto 3

Barnwell 1

CORDOVA — Edisto took a 3-1 home win against Barnwell on Friday.

Blake Jeffcoat scored the first goal for the Cougars.

Tucker Canaday scored the second goal, assisted by Carter Files.

For the third Edisto goal, Tillman Williams assisted as Files scored.

Jacob Nix made 31 saves in goal for the Cougars.

It was the fourth region win for Edisto.

The Cougars will play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

