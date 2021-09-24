T&D REGION SPORTS

Bruinettes get region win over Gilbert
Orangeburg-Wilkinson pulled even in region play with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over Gilbert Thursday night in Orangeburg.
After trailing by seven points in the first game, Gilbert rallied to take Game 1, and put the Bruinettes in a early hole.
"I told our team to stay focused," O-W head coach Denolis Wright said. "I told them to keep the energy up and get the momentum back."
In Games 2 and 3, O-W was able to withstand Gilbert's pressure and stay close until finally overtaking the Lady Indians at the end. Stephany Brailey's kill block at the end of Game 3 seemed to slam the door on Gilbert despite having to play a fourth game.
In Game 4, O-W dominated to win the match and possibly set up a tie-breaker for the region title later this season.
Brailey led the Bruinettes with 17 kills, nine points and eight blocks. Darian Dawson had 28 digs and 15 points while Laila Ham added 11 points and seven kills. Mackenzie Morgan had 37 digs and six assists, Ki'ra Wright had 29 digs and five kills, Kaitlin Ham had seven kills and four block kills, Siri Davis had 31 assists and nine digs and Trinity Winningham added seven kills, six digs and four block kills.
O-W will travel to face Swansea Tuesday.
Edisto knocks off Barnwell
Edisto varsity volleyball defeated Barnwell 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-14). The Cougars were led by Ashley Shaffer's nine kills, three aces and two blocks. Janae Darby added 10 assists, one kill and one ace. Callie Hewitt had four aces, Skylar Davis had four kills, two aces and two assists, Chloe Showman added four kills, two assists and an ace and ZyAsia Stewart had 10 kills and three blocks.
In JV action Edisto defeated Barnwell 3-0 (25-20, 20-25, 15-7). Leading the JV Cougars were De'Mayah Simmons with 11 kills. Brianna Quinones had three aces, Jasmyn Stewart had two aces, Sarah Davis had two aces and Amber Williams had five assists and an ace.
Both teams are back in action Monday against Lake Marion.
JV Cavaliers defeat The King's
Calhoun Academy JV football team improved to 2-0 with a 32-6 victory over The King's Academy Thursday.
Cale Parlor had 132 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and completed a touchdown pass to Brody Durr. Cooper Taylor had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown.
On defense, Christopher Summers led the way with six tackles while Taylor, Durr and Malachi Hanna each had four tackles.
Calhoun will be back in action at home Thursday against Dorchester Academy.
OPS Middle falls to Florence Christian
Orangeburg Prep Middle School fell to Florence Christian 44-8. Jackson Strickland had the lone touchdown for the Indians and Kyran Glover added the two-point conversion.
OPS will face Northwood Academy on the road Thursday at 6 p.m.
Claflin's Patterson named CIAA's top runner
Claflin's Caleb Patterson (soph.) was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men's cross country runner of the week.
Patterson led all (CIAA) runners at the Winthrop/Adidas Cross Country Invitational. He ran 31:37 in the men's 8K event.
Claflin men’s and women’s cross-country teams will take part in the Koala Cross Country Classic hosted by Columbia College Saturday, Oct. 2