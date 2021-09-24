T&D REGION SPORTS

Bruinettes get region win over Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson pulled even in region play with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over Gilbert Thursday night in Orangeburg.

After trailing by seven points in the first game, Gilbert rallied to take Game 1, and put the Bruinettes in a early hole.

"I told our team to stay focused," O-W head coach Denolis Wright said. "I told them to keep the energy up and get the momentum back."

In Games 2 and 3, O-W was able to withstand Gilbert's pressure and stay close until finally overtaking the Lady Indians at the end. Stephany Brailey's kill block at the end of Game 3 seemed to slam the door on Gilbert despite having to play a fourth game.

In Game 4, O-W dominated to win the match and possibly set up a tie-breaker for the region title later this season.

Brailey led the Bruinettes with 17 kills, nine points and eight blocks. Darian Dawson had 28 digs and 15 points while Laila Ham added 11 points and seven kills. Mackenzie Morgan had 37 digs and six assists, Ki'ra Wright had 29 digs and five kills, Kaitlin Ham had seven kills and four block kills, Siri Davis had 31 assists and nine digs and Trinity Winningham added seven kills, six digs and four block kills.