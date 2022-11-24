T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep (G) 42, Ben Lippen 34

The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball team defeated Ben Lippen 42-34 on the second night of the Steel Hands Thanksgiving Classic at Heathwood Hall.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 20 points and seven rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht added seven points and eight steals; Izzy Exum had seven points and seven rebounds; Ashby Garrick had six points; Joni Holstad had nine rebounds.